Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,113 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Umpqua by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 193,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Umpqua by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 51,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 145,559 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

