Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.81 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 724.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $19,440,000. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $196.35 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

