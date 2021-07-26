Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 78,726 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 78,726 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

