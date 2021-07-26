Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 9.44% of Brookline Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $370,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCAC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

