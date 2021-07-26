Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 597,736 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 1,020,567 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

