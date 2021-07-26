Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/16/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

7/16/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

6/18/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRQ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. 648,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $23,781,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $11,673,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 753,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

