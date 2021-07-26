TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $110,885.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,805,912,114 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

