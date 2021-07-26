Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 3,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,227,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.