Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $11.78 on Monday, reaching $398.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

