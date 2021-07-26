Tyme Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 39,516 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,441% compared to the average volume of 1,116 call options.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,538,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,507,059.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,625 shares of company stock worth $728,176. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

TYME stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,877,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,194. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $246.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

