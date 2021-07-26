Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,921. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.