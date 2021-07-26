U Network (UUU) Market Cap Tops $3.69 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $43,748.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

