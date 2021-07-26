U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.31 and last traded at $101.31. 898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.