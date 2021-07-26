Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

