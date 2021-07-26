Ubiq Market Cap Reaches $8.83 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $21,454.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,178.89 or 0.05938110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01291472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.00350865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00128131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00591013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00352698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00270361 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

