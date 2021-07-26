UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

GCTAF stock remained flat at $$27.70 during midday trading on Monday. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.