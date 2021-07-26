UBS Group’s (UBS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

UBS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.22. 152,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,193. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

