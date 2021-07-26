UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

UFP Industries stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

