UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $36,983.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00791307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

