Ultra 1-Day Volume Hits $3.49 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Ultra has a market cap of $156.04 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.02 or 0.01304934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00345729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00073766 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002383 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

