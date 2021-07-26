Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

