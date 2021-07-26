Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UEHPY opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

