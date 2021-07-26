Umbrella Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $337,304.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $337,304.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.