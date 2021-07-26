Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56. Umpqua has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Umpqua by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Umpqua by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 979,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Umpqua by 276.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

