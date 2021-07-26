UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. UniCredit has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

