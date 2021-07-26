UniLayer Price Tops $0.25 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $5.08 million and $4.66 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00791307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

