UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.14 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $130,749.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,081,366 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

