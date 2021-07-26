Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.37. The company has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

