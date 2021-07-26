Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lifted by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $220.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.