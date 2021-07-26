Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,721. The company has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

