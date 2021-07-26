Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.