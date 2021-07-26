Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $18.61 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $10.93 billion and $560.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.61 or 0.00050096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000737 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,357,520 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

