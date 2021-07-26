United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in United Airlines by 16.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

