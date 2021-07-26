United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Sells $26,251.29 in Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UBOH stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of United Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

