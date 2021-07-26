United States Copper Index Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CPER)

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,879 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 666% compared to the average daily volume of 1,029 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPER traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,097. United States Copper Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

