Univar Solutions (UNVR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNVR stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

