Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.460-$12.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.35 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.61. 837,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,859. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.