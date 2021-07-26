Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to post $82.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the highest is $82.90 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $54.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $332.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

