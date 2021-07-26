UnMarshal 1-Day Volume Tops $742,015.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $742,015.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00037489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00108038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00131966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.09 or 1.00061260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00828257 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

