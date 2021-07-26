UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00007610 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $3.11 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00349889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

