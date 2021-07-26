UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 5.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 17,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,449,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $12,126,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $5,293,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $4,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.