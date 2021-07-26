uPlexa (UPX) Price Tops $0.0003

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $816,374.57 and $1,979.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

