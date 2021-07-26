UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (UPMMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPMMY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

UPMMY stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $40.37. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $40.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

