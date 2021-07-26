Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $14.45 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.45 or 0.00039011 BTC on major exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $144.50 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014711 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00796613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

