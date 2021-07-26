US Capital Advisors Weighs in on EQT Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.22 on Monday. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.