USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

USAK opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45. USA Truck has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in USA Truck by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 30,142 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.