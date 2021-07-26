USD Coin Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion and approximately $3.83 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.65 or 0.06010914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00132946 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 27,185,328,345 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

