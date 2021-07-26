USDJ Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.15 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00118611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,496.84 or 0.99834798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00826579 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

