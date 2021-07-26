USDJ Reaches Market Cap of $14.83 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $8.58 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00104056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00129959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.12 or 0.99417498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00815739 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

