USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $187.89 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00115500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00130970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.60 or 1.00561645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00818878 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.